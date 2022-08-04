Welcome to Plattville: Explaining the History of Olivia and Kim’s Feud

Olivia Plath from “Welcome to Plattville” finally talked about her problems with her mother-in-law Kim Plath. The two women have never seen eye to eye, and fans think they should at least talk about it. At the moment, Olivia is still keeping her distance, while Kim seems to be losing her mind.

Recently, TLC viewers have been fed up with Olivia’s selfish actions. In the fourth season of the series “Welcome to Plattville”, Olivia has thrown some serious tantrums when it comes to Kim, and her outbursts even caused her strongest allies, Moria and Mika Plath, to turn away from her. Fans have watched in previous seasons how Kim made it clear to her son that she didn’t like Olivia, and she felt like she was possessed by evil spirits. However, Olivia felt that Kim never gave her a chance, and immediately tried to change her. The feud lasted long enough, and the audience hoped that they would soon reconcile.

Olivia revealed that her relationship with Kim changed overnight in the last episode of the fourth season, “Welcome to Platteville.” Olivia shared that she knew Kim when she was a teenager, long before she started caring for Ethan. Olivia said that Kim made her feel important at the impressionable age of 16 and took her under her maternal wing. Olivia shocked fans when she revealed that Kim calls and emails every day. Olivia said she trusted Kim “more than her mom.”

Viewers of “Welcome to Plattville” learned that Olivia was desperate for a mother figure due to her own mother not taking care of her. Unfortunately, over time, Olivia began to realize that Kim was using her for his own selfish purposes. Although Olivia didn’t go into details, she told viewers that she only feels valuable when she does what Kim asks her to do. Olivia shared a scenario in which Kim used Ethan’s credit card to buy things for herself and did not return the money to her son. The interaction eventually changed Olivia’s relationship with Kim forever.

Despite the fact that Olivia may have reasons not to like Kim, fans of “Welcome to Plattville” believe that the two women should sort out their problems and solve them for the sake of the family. Olivia’s reaction is evaluated by the whole family, which does not bode well for her. Hopefully Kim will also be able to take some responsibility and help heal her family by making amends with her daughter-in-law.