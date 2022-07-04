Welcome to Platteville: Why Barry Doubts Kim’s Intentions

Barry Plath from “Welcome to Plattville” is currently single, and viewers are currently watching him trying to figure out Kim Plath’s true intentions. TLC fans can see that Barry wasn’t ready to give up on his marriage. Unfortunately, Kim has already checked out, and now the patriarch has a few questions.

Despite the fact that Barry has never been a fan favorite, viewers are beginning to feel sympathy for him. He often gave the impression of being condescending, especially when he scolded his children. Barry and Kim seemed happy together for several seasons. The two often presented a united front in their home, especially regarding their strict family rules prohibiting TV or sugar. However, over the years, their foundation began to crack, and their problems began to shine through. Now that the divorce is looming, Barry can’t help but wonder exactly what Kim’s intentions are.

Barry recently told “Welcome to Plathville” fans that he feels betrayed by his wife Kim and her decision to move on. In a tense conversation, the couple tried to solve their problems, but Kim firmly insisted on the dissolution of the marriage. Barry seemed stunned, noting that he thought nothing would shake them. Kim has already opened up, noting that she feels trapped and wants to live her life. As Barry tried to process the news, he also began to question Kim’s motives, with fans wondering if there was anything else in the breakup.

Barry cherishes his 24-year marriage and believes that Kim is throwing away all their years spent together. The patriarch told the cameras that he wondered what was the driving force behind Kim’s desire to destroy their family. Kim’s only answer to Barry’s questions was that she was in pain, even after he mentioned therapy. Fans can see that Kim has tasted freedom, and she doesn’t want to be just a mother and wife again.

Just last week, Kim and Barry shared with the viewers of “Welcome to Plattville” that they decided to continue the divorce. Kim moved from the family home to one of the many family homes. Now a large family is trying to navigate a world where the matriarch and the patriarch are no longer together. Some kids are mad at Kim, but fans think it might be the best solution. Let’s hope Barry can figure out Kim’s motives sooner rather than later.