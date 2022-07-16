Welcome to Platteville: How Ethan’s Problems with Kim Damaged His Marriage

“Welcome to Plattville” star Ethan Plath has a complicated relationship with his mother, Kim Plath, which is hurting his relationship with Olivia Plath. The strong bond that he and his mom once shared is now virtually nonexistent. Unfortunately, a long-standing discord has affected the whole family. Unfortunately, it also affected Ethan’s marriage.

Ethan and Olivia Plath had a beautiful wedding at the Plath family farm in October 2018. They had a bright future, but that all changed quickly. Shortly after her marriage, Olivia encouraged Ethan to come out of his shell. She definitely helped him get used to the real world. Olivia showed him that there is more to life than his small hometown of Cairo, and taught him to think for himself. Her “live for yourself” attitude was alien to Ethan, as he grew up in a strict family with strict rules. Unsurprisingly, this caused tension in the Plath family, as Kim was afraid that Ethan and Olivia would have a negative impact on her younger children.

For quite some time, Ethan had to deal with the growing pressure between Kim and Olivia. Kim did not hide that she did not like Olivia, and went so far as to say that she was full of evil spirits. This caused an even bigger rift, as Olivia was offended that Ethan no longer stood up for her. After that, Ethan swore he wouldn’t let her be treated like that anymore, even if it meant putting distance between him and his family. Ethan kept his word and tried his best to have minimal contact with his parents, especially Kim. Despite the fact that Ethan is still devoted to Olivia and puts his marriage first, anger and resentment towards Kim are growing every day.

The once carefree Ethan has turned into a shadow of himself, who seems defeated and stunned. The intense disappointment Ethan lives with has a negative effect on his marriage. He admitted that as a child he was never taught to share his feelings, so he closes himself and avoids confrontation when a problem arises. This has caused a lot of stress in his marriage, as Olivia wants to talk about her feelings and solve problems face to face. Ethan said that he thinks Olivia has changed a lot since they got married, but he doesn’t realize that he has changed too. He allows resentment of his mother to penetrate into all areas of his life.

Olivia acknowledged this and suggested that Ethan undergo therapy so that he could cope with his emotions. He followed her advice and attended one session, but didn’t feel it helped. Ethan and Olivia’s marriage has been in a precarious position for quite some time, and they even broke up for a while. Now they are actively trying to work on their relationship, but Ethan cannot get rid of the behavior rooted in childhood. Olivia made it clear that she did not want them to have secrets from each other, and believes that they need to remain open and honest.

Instead, Ethan reverts to secrecy and tells Olivia only what she needs to know in “Welcome to Platteville.” He said growing up in a strict family taught him to be cunning enough to get around the rules. This behavior is damaging Ethan’s marriage, and if he doesn’t figure it out soon, it could be the end of his relationship.