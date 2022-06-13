Welcome to Platteville: How Ethan and Olivia are Thriving Away from Cairo

After leaving Ethan Plath’s childhood home in Cairo, he and Olivia Plath of the band Welcome to Plathville are thriving in their new surroundings. Viewers were skeptical about moving to Tampa, but now they see that it has worked wonders with their marriage. Despite the fact that Ethan feels that he will always visit Cairo, he is gradually moving away from it.

Viewers of “Welcome to Platteville” know that Olivia and Ethan left Cairo, Georgia, because of the toxic relationship of a car enthusiast with his parents. Ethan repeatedly quarreled with his parents, Kim and Barry Plath, after they declared that they no longer trusted his Olivia. When Ethan finally got stronger, he decided not to talk to his parents anymore, and also lost his relationship with his younger siblings. The family is far from reconciling, and although Ethan may be in emotional turmoil, Olivia feels lighter every day when she is away from Cairo.

After moving to Tampa, the “Welcome to Platteville” couple is much better. Ethan and Olivia seem to have found time for themselves and reunited. Despite the fact that they still have communication problems, Ethan and Olivia are making efforts to fight for their marriage. The couple posted their trips to the beach, restaurants and even ice skating in downtown Tampa. Olivia commented on how much happier she has become since her husband left his family. The stars of “Welcome to Platteville” were able to go on new adventures together and grow up as a couple.

Viewers of “Welcome to Platteville” may remember that Ethan and Olivia got married in 2018. However, after only three years of marriage, both decided to give up in the third season. Fortunately, after the finale of the third season of “Welcome to Plattville”, the situation has improved significantly. . Now Olivia can focus on her photography business while communicating with Ethan because of his cars. Viewers hope that the couple will be able to maintain their momentum and leave all the negative problems behind.

Currently, in season 4 of “Welcome to Platteville,” Ethan has just told Olivia about the classic car he bought when they were separated. Olivia and Ethan have returned to Cairo to work on some of his cars, but now Olivia feels she has been misled. and he’s been lying for the last eight months. Although the scenario seems more interesting, viewers have noticed via social media that the couple is currently vacationing in Paris, France. Ethan and Olivia should focus only on their marriage and not worry about what anyone says, including their opinionated family.