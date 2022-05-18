Welcome to Eden: The relationship of the actors outside the set of the Netflix series

The protagonists of Welcome to Eden are for the most part spectacularly beautiful young people and ready to face the fame that will surely come to them with this Netflix series that arrived in May to make us addicted to their beautiful landscapes and faces, and to eat our heads over what is this all about on the island. However, for the cast it has been a spectacular journey that they are enjoying to the fullest making friends with each other and they make it known through their social networks.

Welcome to Eden, the series of Spanish origin that was added to the catalog of the Netflix platform last Friday, May 6. This fiction has a first season of eight episodes that have already captivated thousands of fans around the world thanks to its captivating and exciting plot with a lot of suspense, drama, intense relationships and paradisiacal beaches.

But what is this series about? According to the official synopsis of Welcome to Eden on Netflix, it all started with a message that says: “Are you happy? With this question Zoa and four other attractive young people, very active on social networks, receive an invitation to the most exclusive party in history on a secret island, organized by the brand of a new drink. What starts out as a dazzling adventure will soon become the trip of a lifetime. But paradise, in reality, is not what it seems… Welcome to Eden”.

With a lot of mystery, expectations and desire to know more about Welcome to Eden, this series shows the power of social networks and highlights that trust in friendships are the main protagonists. So much so that their main roles as Aldo (Albert Baró), Zoa (Amaia Aberasturi), Charly (Tomás Aguilera), Africa (Belinda) and Ibón (Diego Garisa) had to show that together they are stronger and that over their relationship they do not there is no one who can pass. This seems to have happened in real life since in their respective Instagram profiles they have published how well they have a good time off camera.

Critics and fans are amazed at this new story that has come to position itself and although Netflix has not officially announced a second season, everything indicates that it will have one. The actors get along just as well on and off the set of Welcome to Eden, they themselves have made it clear with the number of behind-the-scenes photos they have posted on their social networks.

Actors like Albert Baró, who gives life to Aldo or Maravilla Alonso, the interpreter of Saúl, were in charge of showing the good relationship that exists in this “Edén Family”, as they call themselves. On the other hand, Claudia Trujillo and Amaia Salamanca also shared some snapshots in which all the cast members are having a great time during the filming. With this, everything indicates that the excellent chemistry in the series is also outside of it. Let’s wait for more news about a second season of this journey of the lives of these boys and all the suspense behind it.