Wejdene: this routine that she has to follow to be beautiful!

The pretty Wejdene gave her tips to look beautiful on Snapchat this morning! The young woman is doing braids to have hair on top!

The beautiful Wejdene showed us her morning routine on Snapchat! And it can also help us!

Yesterday evening, we were able to see the singer more beautiful than ever! Indeed, she had put on her 31st to appear in Les Marseillais VS Le Reste du Monde!

Wejdene therefore gave a challenge to the candidates who had to cover her song “Anissa”. The latter found that they had rather managed their perf!

However, the beautiful will have to choose between the two families … In your opinion, who will win? We have no idea …

Regardless, Wejdene showed what she is capable of singing in front of this very select audience! As much to tell you that they loved it!

Indeed, we could see them dancing on her hit “Coco”! The young woman looked rather comfortable!

A good point for her who has therefore trained for her future concerts! Very cool !

WEJDENE UNVEILS ITS ROUTINE TO BE BEAUTIFUL!

On Snapchat this morning, Wejdene revealed what she does to be on top! So we found out that she braids when her hair is wet!

Indeed, she explained that when she let them dry, they make pretty curls! However, it seems that she likes to wash her beautiful hair in the evening for the night before …

So, Wejdene revealed that when he woke up her haircut did not look the same at all… Ouch!

Indeed, she explained that it had a lot of volume on the top but that lower, it did not look good… Damn!

In short, the young woman has therefore found THE solution to be sure to be on top when waking up! Do you validate the trick?



