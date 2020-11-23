Wejdene reveals his intensive training to be on top on stage

Wejdene just posted a new story on his Instagram account. She reveals her intensive training before going back on stage.

Wejdene just posted a new video on his Instagram account. The young woman reveals her intensive workouts in order to be in shape to get back on stage!

Definitely, Wejdene is talking about her right now. Indeed, a few days ago, the young woman released her new clip “16”. And the least we can say is that the latter did not appeal to Internet users at all.

And for good reason, at the beginning of the clip, Wejdene arrives with a bear. A sequence that greatly annoyed Internet users. But that’s not all. PETA, an organization that campaigns against the defense of animals has reacted.

On Twitter, the association posted a message for Wejdene. “A black bear has nothing to do with a music video. We wrote to Wejdene this morning to inform her about the suffering of captive animals and hope that between her and the exploitation of animals in captivity it is over, it is over! ”

“In these difficult and confining times, you should all the more realize the suffering of a lifetime in captivity.”

WEJDENE SHARES HIS WORKOUTS

A first bad buzz for Wejdene who then followed up with a second. Indeed, only a few days later, the singer appeared with a disguised monkey. She had accompanied the video of the caption “I miss him too much”.

The 30 Million Friends Association reacted immediately. “You ‘miss him too much” What this poor little monkey lacks is not to be in his natural wild environment, is not to be near his mother, is not to be in disguise… AND not to be exploited by humans! ”

But if Wejdene is talking about her today, it is for her music. Deprived of stage because of the coronavirus health crisis, she is not idle for all that.

Indeed, she is currently in the middle of a training session and shares them on Instagram with her followers!



