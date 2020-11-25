Wejdene publishes all the dates of his first tour “16 Tour”!

Wejdene will finally be able to sing in front of an audience! Indeed, on Instagram, she revealed the dates of her tour to our great happiness.

The beautiful Wejdene has finally announced her tour dates! A real consecration for the young woman who has not yet been able to see her audience.

Discovered on TikTok last March, the young singer is a huge success! Indeed, his music “Anissa” was a hit even becoming platinum single! Wow, well done to her!

Thus, the beautiful Wejdene began to see her community grow at high speed! She already has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram!

The pretty young woman is therefore eager and eager to perform on stage … However, because of the pandemic, she still has not been able to see the crowd in delirium …

Wejdene was still able to do a filmed concert that we will see on screen very soon! Indeed, she sang in front of the Marseillais and the Rest of the World!

Can’t wait to see that in Friday’s episode!

WEJDENE FINALLY ANNOUNCES ITS TOUR DATES!

This afternoon, Wejdene fans discovered a post that must have brightened up their day! Indeed, she unveiled her tour dates!

Great news for them and for her! Indeed, singing in front of an audience that knows his songs will really move him.

In the comments, the news may be well received, but many disappointed. Eh yes ! Many Parisian fans were shocked not to see any shows planned in their city! Ouch…

Wejdene will therefore perform in Lyon, Nancy, Reims, Le Havre, Bordeaux, Nîmes, Geneva! The places will go like hot cakes, we will have to be ready!

However, even if the dates of the tour make everyone happy, we will still have to wait … Indeed, the young singer does not plan to be on stage before September 2021 …

Come on, a little more patience!



