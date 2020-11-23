Wejdene looks so brilliant with her beautiful sister!

On social media, Wejdene’s sister shared a photo with her older sister. A cliché that risks creating a buzz on the web …

Wejdene is on all fronts. The French singer who is a hit with her album 16 is keen to share moments of her life with her fans.

A few weeks ago, the singer Anissa introduced her sister to her fans. And the least that can be said is that the two young women look very similar.

Very discreet about her private life, the singer, aged only 16, has thus revealed the face of her sister. And the resemblance is really striking.

Same ultra-white smile, same deep gaze, same silky hair… There is no denying it, the young woman’s little sister has nothing to envy her.

A few hours ago, the latter unveiled a new photo alongside her sister. And rave reviews rocketed on Instagram.

WEJDENE SHOWS RADIANT SIDE BY HER SISTER ON INSTAGRAM

So it was, once again, Wejdene’s sister, who does not reveal her first name on social media, who posted a rare snap on Instagram. In the photo, the two young women are more stylish than ever.

For the occasion, the two sisters have therefore decided to swap their flamboyant brown mane for a flamboyant red wig. And that’s a total hit!

The photo, uploaded only a few hours ago, has already garnered more than 19,000 Likes. A nice record for the young woman who has 50,000 followers to her credit on Instagram.

As a caption, Wejdene’s sister therefore writes this: “My blood. #BkFamily ”. The rave reviews were therefore quick below the cliché.

“Wow, you are just too beautiful”, “you look so alike, you have a style …”, “beauty, so it’s family I see !! “. Comments that will therefore please the two main stakeholders.



