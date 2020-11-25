Wejdene joins the adventure of the candidates in madness!

In Les Marseillais a big surprise awaits the candidates for the final ceremony! The young Wejdene is going to land for a private concert.

We can’t wait to see the Marseillais episode on Friday! The beautiful Wejdene will sing “Coco” to them live!

Next Monday, Les Marseillais will give way to the Princes and Princess of love on W9! There is an end to everything!

We will therefore remember this season: the clashes between Carla, Manon and Jessica, the breakup of Milla and Mujdat or the announcement of the sex of baby Lozina! As usual, cross country will have plenty of surprises in store for us …

However, there is still one detail that we do not know… Who from Marseilles or the Rest of the World will win the famous cup?

We will have the answer on Friday evening during the final ceremony… Who do you think will win?

Impossible to know for now … All we know is that for the final episode Wejdene is going to do a private concert!

THE MARSEILLES AMBIANCE WITH WEJDENE!

This year for the final ceremony, the Marseillais will have a good surprise since Wejdene will come and sing their new title “Coco” to them. Good news for them who will be able to listen to music from outside!

In the teaser, we saw the candidates dance while the young woman sang. As much to say to you that they were super happy!

And us too because thanks to this short video, we were able to see Manon and Laura! The women therefore joined the adventure to hope to lift the cup …

If Wejdene’s visit sounds like an event, on the networks it is not unanimous. Indeed, Internet users have taken down the singer and dance of the Marseillais!

Indeed, we read: “I have never seen anything so embarrassing in my life” or “The playback is seen at 400 km / h” … Ouch!



