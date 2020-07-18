Weiss: Monero May Lose His Throne Soon Privacy Coin

According to Weiss Ratings, Monero may soon lose his throne to Zcash.

In a recent release, cryptocurrency rating firm Weiss Ratings stated that privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero (XMR) may soon be replaced by another privacy-focused cryptocurrency.

Weiss Rating analysts, who stated that users who care about privacy have started to learn Zcash and the interest in it has increased, emphasized that there will be a big change soon. Zcash’s recent Heartwood update may also have affected Monero’s loss. Thanks to the Heartwood update, all obstacles for the integration of third parties have been removed and better privacy has been created.

Zcash Can Pass Monero

The fact that Zcash will experience block reward halving in November may attract investors to ZEC not only in terms of privacy but also in terms of investment. It is known that one of the main features of crypto currencies and Bitcoin is privacy.

Nevertheless, thanks to the increasing tracking mechanisms, many Bitcoin transactions can now be easily followed, directing investors to additional privacy coins. Although Monero is the top privacy-focused cryptocurrency by the total market cap, Zcash can cause it to change.

In addition, Monero recently suffered a serious decline in the top 10 and dropped to 15th place.



