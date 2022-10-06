“Weirdos” star Chris Pontius tried to break a bottle over Steve-O’s head, and the video of his failure is so painful

If you ever need to feel better, just watch “Weirdos” and be glad you’re not exposing your body to the things these guys are doing. From television to movies, Weirdos have been your home for people intentionally hurting themselves in ways you can’t imagine for a long time. And if you don’t want to wait for the next movie, you can just watch them cripple themselves on social media.

Crank Stronghold Steve-O has just posted a video on Instagram showing his fellow Crank star Chris Pontius trying to smash a bottle over his head. Watching glass shatter on Steve’s skull-Oh, that would be bad enough, but trust me, it’s not as bad as watching glass not shatter over his head, see for yourself.

It’s pretty funny to see one guy having to apologize to another for not accidentally smashing a bottle over his head. We don’t see Pontius apologizing after the bottle actually broke, only when it didn’t. To be honest, the sound that the bottle makes, or more precisely, the sound that Steve-Oh’s head makes when the bottle hits it, doesn’t sound very good.

This is followed by a clip in which the bottle actually breaks, which I still wouldn’t ask another person to do to me, but it’s preferable than the bottle not breaking. At least then the energy of the swing goes somewhere, and not to Steve-O’s brain.

I guess it shows a certain dedication to his work that Steve-O is willing to put his body on the line for a simple Instagram video. At least when he does it for one of the Weirdo movies, someone pays him probably a considerable amount of money to perform various crazy stunts. While a blow to the skull is bound to be noticed, I’m writing this, in the end, it doesn’t seem worth it.

To be honest, Steve-O is probably still in better shape than some graduates of the “Weirdos” franchise. Bam Margera has been rehabilitated several times over the past year. All of this, as well as a custody battle over the children, as well as a lawsuit against the producers of “Weirdos Forever” after he was excluded from the film in the 2022 film schedule, although this last point was eventually settled.

Steve-O himself recently said that he and Bam have a good relationship. So perhaps there is some hope for relieving the tension that is clearly being maintained there. Then these guys can go back to beating the hell out of each other together. At the moment, it’s unclear if we’ll ever see more Weirdos. However, the people involved clearly won’t stop hurting themselves, so they may well get paid for it.