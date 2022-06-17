“Weirdos” graduate Johnny Knoxville files for divorce from Naomi Nelson after almost 12 years of marriage

Naomi Nelson and Johnny Knoxville. John Salangsang / Shutterstock

They go in different ways. Johnny Knoxville has filed for divorce from his second wife, Naomi Nelson, after nearly 12 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 51-year-old former Oddball host filed paperwork in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 15, according to court documents obtained by us, in which he noted that the couple had been separated since September 2021.

Knoxville—real name Philip John Clapp—cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the duo’s breakup and demanded joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children: Roko, 12, and Arlo, 10. (Knoxville is also the father of daughter Madison, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife Melanie Clapp.)

The Dukes of Hazzard actor also said in a statement that he “believes he has a separate property” from 41-year-old Nelson, although he does not know the “full nature and size” of it, apart from their joint ownership.

“There are public and quasi—communal assets and liabilities of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are currently unknown to the plaintiff,” the court documents say.

Knoxville also requested that spousal support be “determined” at a later date and that each of them pay their own attorney costs.

Earlier, we confirmed that the “Weirdos Forever” star and Nelson got married on September 24, 2010, less than a year after they had a son.

“Happy birthday, my love and light. A wonderful wife and a wonderful mother,” the Tennessee native said while celebrating his now estranged spouse via Instagram in August 2021. “You are the sunshine on my face, and everything is fine. I love you very much. Happy Birthday.❤️❤️❤️»

The “Bad Grandpa” star, who became famous by performing outrageous stunts and practical jokes on the MTV reality show, previously admitted that his affair with Nelson contributed to his desire to take a step back from his excessive antics.

“I felt like I had to be that wild guy. At that time, you don’t even know that you’re only doing what you think people want you to do,” Knoxville told Vulture in May 2018. “You’re just wasting energy and not thinking about why. In the end, I realized that you can’t give so much to this idea of who you should be. I think I understand it from the tricks as well.”

At the time, he continued: “You know, it was as if I loved [journalist] Hunter S. Thompson so much that I couldn’t support that part of myself, that side that ran amok in 2002, three, four, five. And I didn’t want to. Besides, I met my current wife and wanted to be better for her. Then I got into it and thought: “I have to get better for myself too.” I’ve never thought that way before.”