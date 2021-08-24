Weighing up the Pros and Cons of Moving Abroad

Moving abroad: It’s exciting, it’s scary, it’s fun, and it’s overwhelming. So, how do you know if it’s the right choice for you? There’s no denying that there are benefits and disadvantages of moving overseas. Taking the plunge and turning your world upside down can be stressful but also good for you at the same time.

Below we are going to talk about some of the different pros and cons of going abroad so that you can weigh them up and make your decision.

Want to learn more? Then keep on reading.

Pros:

You get to explore new destinations.

Certainly, the main advantage of moving abroad is all of the travel that comes with it. Unlike your current home, everything you experience will be a first time. You’ll explore incredible destinations and can see some of the most beautiful sights in the world. The best part is, you don’t have to pack up and leave after two weeks. It’s your new home, and you can spend as much time as you want enjoying it.

It’s great for personal growth.

If you want to learn more about yourself and challenge yourself mentally, moving is a great way to do just that. When you immerse yourself in new customs and traditions, you’re growing out of your comfort zone. Eventually, your anxiety may ease, and you’ll feel more confident to do things on your own. This independence and self-reliance is something that you will carry with you forever.

It can push your career forward.

Depending on where you live, you might not have access to a variety of career opportunities. However, these may be available overseas. Moving allows you to push your career forward as you gain valuable experience that can improve your resume.

You could join a company with incredible opportunities for growth or even create your own startup. The options are endless; you just need to do some research on how to get started.

You can improve your quality of life.

Another great advantage of moving abroad is that it could also improve your quality of life. With career opportunities, political stability, a great work-life balance, and more affordable living costs, you never know what’s out there until you take a risk. However, you will need to do some research first. Check out these happiest countries for more information.

Cons:

It’s expensive

On to cons, understandably, one of the biggest is the significant expense that comes with moving abroad. You need to have substantial savings if you don’t already have a job and house lined up for you. From paying for Global Medicalinsurance to utility bills, transportation, and general moving costs, it all adds up. You need to be prepared to avoid falling into debt.

There will be culture shocks.

When you’re moving to another country, you have to be prepared that it will be a significant change to adapt to. Culture shock is a genuine thing, and it will take some time before you truly feel confident in the new environment. It can be stressful, daunting, and at times, incredibly overwhelming. With patience, you can get through it, but for introverts, it can be more challenging.

You’ll get homesick.

Even with all of the excitement that comes with traveling, there will be a time where you will feel homesick. Alongside not seeing your family and friends, you’re going to miss everyday experiences, for example, not being able to go to your favorite café. It can be challenging at first, and you may never be able to 100% cope with it.

It can be challenging to fit in.

Finally, the last disadvantage is that it can be difficult for those in a foreign country to fit in. Language barriers make it challenging to form friendships, and you may always feel that you are getting “stared at.” This is something that you will always experience until you have developed close relationships with others. However, it’s best if you tried to remember that you aren’t the only one in this situation. There are other expats out there that are going through the exact same thing.

Final Thoughts:

When weighing up the pros and cons of moving abroad, it’s clear to see that there are both equal advantages and disadvantages. In order to choose what’s right for you, you need to think about your current situation and how physically prepared you are for a significant change.

Yes, it’s expensive, overwhelming, and challenging to adapt, but you also get to experience incredible things, form new friendships and grow yourself mentally. If you don’t think that you are ready to commit fully, try doing a bit of solo traveling first. This will help you figure out if you’re ready to tackle the big move on your own.