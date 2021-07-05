Weekly Series Tips: Gossip Girl and Virgin River Are Back!

Virgin River: This week, there are very important releases in different streaming services. The first big news is the debut of the Gossip Girl revival. The first episode is expected to be available next Thursday (8) via HBO Max.

The series will follow a weekly distribution, introducing audiences to new characters and situations on the Upper East Side.

The cast features Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Evan Mock and Whitney Peak.

On Netflix, other series promise to bring a lot of joy to fans. The first of these is Atypical, which will release its 4th and final season on Friday (9). In the final episodes, viewers will see Sam (Keir Gilchrist) fighting even harder for his independence, even though his parents are wanting him to return home as soon as possible.

On the same day, the streaming giant releases new episodes for Virgin River, which launches its 3rd season full of romance for the platform’s subscribers, and also Biohackers, which consists of a sci-fi series full of nuances, metaphors and truly impactful situations .