Weekly Mobile Game Proposal 03: What The Golf?

In the third of our weekly mobile game recommendations, we suggest a successful and enjoyable game that debuted for iOS devices: What The Golf ?.

Although golf is not a popular sport in our country, video games are very popular. The reason for this is that they are based on an easy mechanic like pull and release, just like billiards. In the third of our weekly mobile game suggestions, we will suggest a golf game based on check and drop mechanics, but with a different touch.

The Golf ?, published and developed by Triband and published in 2019, is the mobile game we recommend to you this week. We recommend the game not only for mobile but also for other platforms. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

As we said, the game is a classic check and drop game and it does this on the golf theme. But there is a touch of humor in the game. At the beginning, you try to throw the ball into the designated area like a classic golf game, but as the levels progress, you try to throw the golf club, the athlete and everything else that you cannot think of. The fun in the game is not only here, but with different game mechanics, the game turns into a puzzle game from time to time.

You choose the level yourself not only in the levels in the game but also in the transition between the levels, but you also use a different mechanic of the game in order to choose the level. In short, the game offers you a tremendous content about playing golf and having fun.



