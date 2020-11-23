The year is about to end, the planets rule the last energies of the annual cycle to predict your weekly winter horoscope.

November is in its last straight and brought winter with it, the days will be grayer and with cold temperatures, but it will create the perfect environment for you to stay warm at home and run a marathon, but you must still be attentive to the fate that the stars have for your zodiac sign.

Despite the fact that the health crisis continues and the predictions for 2021 are not very good, you must stay positive and trust your sixth sense, follow the advice of your horoscope for November 2020 and try to survive the last weeks of the year. Your emotions may play tricks on you, but it is up to you to think before you speak and act.

Try to maintain a balance in your mood and your thoughts, do not get too caught up with your crush and enjoy the moment. We leave you the predictions of the stars for your weekly horoscope from November 23 to 29.

Aries

The next few days will represent a great opportunity for you in love, singleness reached your heart and you will feel more secure in yourself, but be careful, rejection can hurt. If you feel tired, it is best to change your habits, an exercise routine at home will benefit you a lot. In school and work, you will have to show what you are capable of, trust yourself.

Taurus

Your mood this week will be a bit unbearable, because you want everything to be done your way, your bad mood will drive everyone away from you. In love, things with your crush are going very well, try to surprise him with some detail. The stars will be on your side and give you a streak of good luck.

Gemini

In love things will be very difficult for you, it is better that you learn to identify your feelings or you could create love triangles that will only affect third parties. This week you will be very distracted at work or school, which will weigh you down in scolding and calls for attention. Learn to accept your mistakes.

Cancer

Your emotions are running high, you must learn not to get carried away by your impulses. In love, you may meet someone who turns your world upside down, but don’t get your hopes up so fast. You may receive great news in the week. The stars will give you good luck and your self-confidence will be stronger than ever.

Leo

Your insecurities may play you wrong, you must learn to be patient and not draw conclusions on your own or you will create misunderstandings. In love, you must ask your partner for a better commitment, sometimes you give more without receiving anything in return. Pay attention to your sixth sense and be alert, sometimes our intuition wants to prevent us from something.

Virgo

Your energy will not be depleted this week, so you can take advantage to do various things that you had planned, your mood will be the best, try to take advantage of it and enrich your self-esteem, do not let anything ruin the week. In love, you may close a cycle, but you are ready to say goodbye, yes, be honest. Your sixth sense will be very active in dreams.

Libra

You have to take time for yourself and reflect on some things, it is always good to take care of your emotional and mental health. In love, you may wonder what things you want in the future in a relationship, if that boy is not what you are looking for, it is better to cut things off. The stars will be on your side and the following days you will have good luck in everything you propose.

Scorpio

You will be full in the week of school or work, try to relax or you will eat the stress. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you feel bad, a friend is always a good solution to your problems. Learn to recognize your mistakes and you will save yourself a lot of trouble. In love, you must learn to be more confident with your partner or things will not work out. Your mood will be a little cold.

Sagittarius

You will be very restless this week, sometimes you want to do things now, but you must be patient and take your time. In love, your crush will finally give you signs that he feels the same way about you. The stars will be on your side, try to take advantage of the energy they will give you to maintain your emotional and mental balance.

Capricorn

Your emotions will be a roller coaster, try not to take it out on others. Take care of your words, sometimes your mouth hurts others. In love, it is better that you begin to be authentic, sometimes showing something that you are not prevents you from advancing with your crush. You must start working on your self-confidence to achieve what you set out to do

Aquarium

In love, things will get better than ever, that boy may be special to you and you have finally found the right person. Sometimes it is better that you stop to observe what you are doing with your life, taking things lightly may not be good for you. Try to forgive yourself, remorse will end up destroying you.

Pisces

Be careful what you say or can create trouble for free, think before you speak and act. Your mood will be good, try to stay positive. In love, you must learn to let yourself go and not be afraid or shy to say or do something that lets your crush know that you like it. You will have some arguments over absurd things, try to control yourself.



