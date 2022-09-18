Weekly Episodes Vs. Seasonal dumping: which is more successful?

Since the original anime content mostly comes from Japan itself, there is generally no consistency regarding release dates internationally, which subsequently disrupts the overall viewing process.

Most otaku rely on multiple streaming platforms to get their hands on the latest anime series, however inconsistent broadcast structures interfere with the flow of the narrative, leaving behind a lot of dissatisfied fans. Regardless of whether you prefer simultaneous viewing or binge watching, dissatisfaction is almost guaranteed somewhere along your anime journey (regarding episode broadcast systems, not necessarily the quality of the content).

Weekly editions and simultaneous broadcasts

The ability to simultaneously broadcast anime with Japan allows viewers to get a more authentic experience, since there is usually a delay of only a few hours between the original and international release dates, which rather neatly synchronizes universal fandoms.

Crunchyroll is a big fan of this technique, which is partly why this streaming platform is currently so successful. On the other hand, dubbed versions of new episodes are regularly broadcast in large and cumbersome packages (but not always), and if they are aired weekly, the structure of their release dates often does not correspond to the sequence. To stay up to date, it’s best to use subtitles!

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most popular senen anime released since the Big Three, as the beautifully portrayed story of Tanjiro and Nezuko has conquered the world. With an almost two-year gap between seasons, the hype rarely subsided, and this momentum gained momentum between the individual release dates of each episode. However, some fans could not stand the extension of the wait every week and took the initiative:

“I was waiting for all the episodes to come out before watching it, and I’m glad I did it.”

This approach makes sense, especially when you consider that the first 7 episodes of the 2nd season of “Demon Slayer” are essentially the movie “Mugen Train”, which suggests that perhaps these episodes should be watched in a row.

Elite Class

Fans of psychological warfare (and endless stocks of vayfuses) simply can’t get enough of Ayanokoji’s interactions, and the Elite Class community is constantly buzzing with activity. Fortunately, season 2 is being broadcast simultaneously with Japan (with a delay of only a few hours), which allows discussion pages on different platforms to happily overflow with content.

This anime is not only one of the most successful releases of the summer of 2022, but also the light novel “Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e: 2-nsei-hen” currently ranks 3rd in sales overall (from November 22, 2021 to May 22, 2022) and officially circulation exceeded 6 million copies.

an uncle from another world

Netflix seems to be losing the battle with Isekai Ozisan and has adopted a weekly release formula (almost unheard of in their anime section), but, God, it had unpleasant consequences! Isekai’s unusual SEGA-themed adventure started on a good note, uniting fans with simultaneous viewing, but quickly lost interest when production problems arose.

After a joyless two-week break, the “Uncle from Another World” lost international synchronicity (with Japan, obviously, ahead of everyone). November 24 (almost three months later). Needless to say, viewers are deeply disappointed and may even forget about continuing the show.

Seasonal dumpsters

Netflix has revolutionized the anime industry by making this previously niche genre more accessible to the masses and adding the term “Netflix Original Anime” to the otaku lexicon. However, this streaming service does not seem to be interested in highlighting cliffhangers or creating more hype through weekly releases, and often prefers to broadcast batches of new episodes altogether. This system is the dream of drinkers, but not all fans are happy with the results.

Pokemon

As for popular TV series such as Pokemon, there is a significant gap between the release dates in each country (often the difference is a full 6 months), and subsequently important information is regularly leaked from Japan. For example, most devoted Pokemon Journeys fans are well aware of how the final rounds of the Masters Eight Tournament are progressing, although international viewers have just begun to watch the start of the World Coronation Series. Those who do not like spoilers can hardly help but spoil their story, because it seems that few people care about keeping many secrets online.

The Incredible Adventures of Jojo: The Stone Ocean

So many fans are disappointed with how Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean was beaten that they decided to take matters into their own hands to spice up the discussion pages.