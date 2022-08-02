Weekend Box Office: DC League of Super-Pets Takes Off, Knocking Nope Out of the Top Spots

July 2022 is coming to an end, the summer theater box office is in full swing, and each new issue is struggling to break into first place — and DC League of Super-Pets is approaching its debut weekend.

DC League of Super-Pets, in which the main animated characters are voiced by the main stars Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The synopsis of the DC animated film reads: “Superpes Crypto (voiced by Johnson) and Superman (voiced by John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends who have the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League members are kidnapped, Crypto must convince a motley group of animals to master their newfound powers for a rescue mission.”

The animated superhero pet movie managed to take first place at the box office last weekend, collecting $23 million after Jordan Peele’s thriller starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. Neto had a significant 57% drop in box office receipts. this weekend. Despite the fact that it took first place at the box office, it is not too popular compared to its predecessors: the last DC Lego Batman Movie grossed $ 53 million. Nope came in second place, earning a total of $18.6 million, significantly less than the weekend devoted to Peel’s films, where it earned $44 million.

Although Nope’s box office has dropped significantly this weekend, most likely due to the fact that it has been in theaters for several weeks, the film seems to be on the right track to score between $125 and $130 million. the film is coming to the end of its time in local cinemas.

With DC League of Super-Pets taking the top spot at the box office for the film’s debut, its success will hopefully continue in the coming weeks as the film strives to raise at least enough to meet its budget, which was $90 million. . If this happens, it will be a success for Warner Bros/Discovery, which has to make significant financial changes to the studio merger, which led to the cancellation and suspension of many upcoming projects that the studio was developing due to budget.

However, as the summer continues and more films continue to be released, the first place has not changed yet, but this weekend the winner was DC League of Super-Pets, and heroic pets deserve applause. .