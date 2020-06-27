Weekend Alert for Bitcoin Traders The volatility increase experienced by bitcoin price on weekends scares investors.

Bitcoin price has shown a serious decline in volatility over the past three weeks. BTC’s 10-day average volatility has fallen to levels not seen since early 2019, which shows how serious the situation actually is.

Downfall Warning For Bitcoin Arrived

Despite this, BTC, which moved towards $ 9,700 last Monday and fell to $ 9,100 a day later, showed that it has made a slight return on volatility. Analysts point out that we can see very sharp increases in the volatility of Bitcoin on the weekend and especially on Sunday.

Weekends can be dangerous. My expectation is something like this. I will be shorting 9480 if given the opportunity. Don't forget to zoom out and don't get caught up in weekend PA. Create a plan, and stick to it. I fully expect 9k to give out next week! Load up ya shorts pic.twitter.com/hvC91VJleC — TraderKoz (@TraderKoz) June 26, 2020

The cryptocurrency analyst known as TraderKoz stated that weekends can often be dangerous for Bitcoin. He said he expects a very sharp drop on Sunday, underlining that we can see a decline towards $ 8,800 .

The analyst, who stated that there will be an increase of $ 9,480 before this, insists that the price will experience a sharp crash with the increase of volatility.



