Weeekly Confirmed Will Hold First Comeback Since Debut

Rookie girl group Weeekly has been confirmed to make a comeback with a new single.

On September 8, a source from Play M Entertainment revealed, “Weeekly is currently preparing an album with the goal of an October comeback.”

This will be a very special comeback for Weeekly and fans as it is their first comeback in four months since they debuted in June.

Apart from being Apink’s sister group, Weeekly is Play M Entertainment’s first new girl group to debut after 10 years of the agency’s debut Apink.

Weeekly is a seven-member girl group consisting of members Lee Soojin, Monday, Jihan, Shin Jiyoon, Park Soeun, Zoa, and Lee Jaehee.

Weeekly made their debut on June 30th with “Tag Me (@Me)“, and they recorded the highest album sales for a rookie girl group in 2020.

In the previous news, Weeekly had also announced their own fandom name under the name Daileee.



