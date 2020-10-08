Weeekly Adorable appears in ‘Zig Zag’ MV Teaser

Weeekly is ready to return to presenting their cuteness through a comeback with a new mini album.

On Friday (09/10) in the early hours of South Korea time, this rookie girl group which debuted in 2019 released a video clip of the MV for their title song “Zig Zag”.

The teaser video that lasts almost 40 seconds shows seven members who appear excited and full of cheer, playing sports to playing band instruments with rock music accompaniment but still doesn’t lose the cute touch.

Weeekly is scheduled to release their second mini album “We can” along with the MV “Zig Zag” on October 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.

Just watch the teaser below.



