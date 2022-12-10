“Wednesday”: Watch Lady Gaga Recreate The Viral “Bloody Mary” Dance

Lady Gaga recreated Jenna Ortega’s viral dance from Wednesday after TikTok fans put it on the singer’s 2011 track “Bloody Mary.”

In a scene from the hugely popular new Netflix show, Ortega (Wednesday Addams) performs a dance to The Cramps’ song “Goo Goo Muck,” which has gone viral since the series aired.

For many entertainment on TikTok, fans contrasted the dance with the song from Gaga’s album “Born This Way”, as a result of which the streams of the track increased significantly.

Rumors about the trend have now clearly reached Gaga, who gave her own performance of the dance on her TikTok page with the song in the background.

“THE BLOOD ENVIRONMENT,” she wrote in the caption to the post, which you can see below.

On Twitter, Gaga also shared her love for Ortega and the show. A message appeared on Wednesday Addams’ official Twitter account: “I see you dancing my moves to Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary”. I understand she’s being followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Then Gaga replied: “Kill Wednesday!” Welcome to the Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring a Thing with you, we love paws here).”

Watch the dance and interaction below.

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

In a four – star review of Wednesday , NME wrote: “It’s a reinvention, not a rewrite — and the main character remains intact. The caustic wit of the Medium, her audacious attacks are perfectly used by Jenna Ortega, whose role is perfectly matched. In an interview, she talked about the “challenges” and the need to fight to protect her vision of the role, but it seems that all creative differences have been overcome.

“Wednesday ends with a rare spin-off success story. It’s creepy, weird, mysterious and creepy—and an absolute treat.”

Ortega said this week that she was “always against” the love triangle storyline in the series. In the TV series barista Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and artist Xavier (Percy Hines White) compete for the location of Wednesday Addams (Ortega) at Nevermore Academy.

“As for the boys, I had to put up with it,” Ortega explained. “To be honest, I’m going to fight this love triangle so hard because it’s just my defense. I don’t think Wednesday will ever end up in a love triangle.”