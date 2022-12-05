“Wednesday” Star Jenna Ortega Explains Why Her Character Doesn’t Blink In The Netflix Series

Wednesday’s star Jenna Ortega addressed the fact that her character doesn’t blink in the Netflix series.

The actress takes on the lead role of Wednesday Addams in the recently released spin-off “The Addams Family,” although many fans have noticed that her gaze is never accompanied by a blink.

Netflix recently confirmed that the idea came “after he tried one take where [Ortega] didn’t blink,” which left director Tim Burton “so fascinated by the result that he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore during Wednesday’s game.” So she didn’t.”

The actress spoke in detail about the TODAY show: “She doesn’t blink. [Tim Burton] likes it when I tilt my chin and look through my eyebrows, something like Kubrick’s gaze, and then relax all the muscles of my face.”

She admitted that she was “a little annoyed on set,” adding that she “will have to restart the take if I start [flashing] because sometimes you start crying.

“[It was] a Romanian winter, all this wind was hitting me in the face,” Ortega recalled. “I’ve learned to blink from other people’s cues.”

Wednesday follows a character who attends a rogue school and has already become a big hit for the streamer.

Last week it was revealed that the character-defining line was almost cut from the Netflix series, at the moment when Wednesday’s roommate Enid (Emma Meyers) urged her to “try to be sociable,” Wednesday replied, “I like stabbing.”

“That’s the whole point of the character,” co—creator Miles Millar told IndieWire. “To lose it or dilute it is a betrayal of the character.”

In a four-star review of the NME series, we said: “Wednesday ends with a rare spin-off success story. It’s creepy, weird, mysterious and creepy—and an absolute treat.”