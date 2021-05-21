Wednesday: Netflix Appoints Jenna Ortega for The Addams Family Series

Wednesday: Through one of its official Twitter accounts, Netflix released a big news to its audience on Wednesday (19). Actress Jenna Ortega will be the protagonist of Wednesday, the spinoff series for The Addams Family, developed by Tim Burton directly for streaming.

Jenna Ortega, who is currently 18, has worked as an actress since 2012. Her first appearance in a serial production was in an episode of Rob. From that moment on, she was in CSI: New York, Deadtime Stories and even in Iron Man 3. It was from Rake, the series in which she played Zoe Leon, that gained more prominence.

In 2015, she joined the cast of Richie Rich and lent her voice to Princess Isabel in the miniseries Elena of Avalor: Adventures in Vallestrella. Other relevant roles happened with Netflix’s Stuck in the Middle, Jane the Virgin and You.

Check out the full publication containing the announcement:

Happy Wednesday! @JennaOrtega will play the iconic Wednesday Addams in our upcoming live-action Wednesday series, directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/Z9LDKwT3MA — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 19, 2021

Wednesday: learn more about the Tim Burton series for Netflix

So far, it is known that the new Netflix production will feature the development of eight episodes and may have the participation of Christina Ricci, who played the character Wednesday Addams in the films of the 1990s.

The series will focus on the routine of the eldest daughter of the Addams family, when the teenager is sent to study at the peculiar Nevermore Academy.

As she tries to master her psychic abilities that have started to emerge, she will also need to face a major challenge in the region and solve a great supernatural mystery. Apparently, Wednesday’s parents have been involved with these issues in the past.

All episodes will be directed by Tim Burton, with production by Al Gough and Miles Millar. The public’s expectation is that the filmmaker’s unmistakable style will be present in the narrative and also in the project’s art direction.

Gradually, Netflix is ​​expected to announce more news about Wednesday. So stay tuned!