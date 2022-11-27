Wednesday Fans Urge Netflix to Hide Tweets Suggesting The Main Character Is Weird

Fans of the new Netflix series on Wednesday accused the streaming giant of hiding tweets suggesting that Jenna Ortega’s character may be homosexual.

The PopCrave publication posted two images on its Twitter account, which show a screenshot of a tweet from a Netflix account advertising the reboot of the Addams family, and next to it another screenshot of hidden responses under the tweet, each of which contains the word “gay”.

Some fans noted the irony of this when Netflix previously used promotional materials ahead of the show’s release this week that used the word “Wednesday.”

Fans of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ are calling out the streaming service for hiding tweets that suggest the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, is a lesbian. pic.twitter.com/w64HKadBrn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 27, 2022

netflix hiding every tweet calling wednesday gay like they’re not the ones the one who made promo called “wednesgay” 😭 — ria. tea’s wife (REAL) (@lgbtzenin) November 26, 2022

Many viewers berate Wednesday with her friend Enid Sinclair, claiming that mismatched friends have better chemistry than any character with their respective male love interests. The scene in the final episode, where the couple hugs, was quickly called the “most romantic” moment of the entire series. “My God, you can’t look me in the eye and say that their hugs were not the most romantic and most sincere of what happened in the series,” one user wrote.

// WEDNESDAY SPOILERS no but let's be honest for a second here. both wednesday and enid kissed men but my god you cannot look me in the eye and tell me that their hug was not the most romantic, most genuine thing that has happened in the show — bat 🦇 (@batdric) November 23, 2022

Wednesday manages to have more chemistry with Enid than with any of her “love interests” Netflix should take notes#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/WbyD0bPXeI — Georgi (@Teaman75065378) November 24, 2022

In an interview with Elite Daily, Emma Myers, who played Enid, said that she and Ortega joked about the connection between their characters on set. “You know what I always say, ‘And they were roommates,'” she said, referring to a meme popular among the LGBTQ+ community. “Jenna and I have been saying this to each other all the time. And that’s all there is to say—I think it gets the message across.”

Another fan theory is that Enid’s character is itself a metaphor for being in the toilet with homophobic parents, referring to her self-confidence as she behaves when kissing her male love interest Ajax [via PinkNews].

“Wolf out” clearly means Enid likes girls, an essay: – the insane conversation she had with her parents

– having a reaction to kissing Ajax because her body is rejecting her comphet

– finally wolfs out when leaving him and going after Wednesday#wenclair #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/S64Pu3e9kg — W (@insomniac_cub) November 23, 2022

Other fans were more critical of Netflix, arguing that the potential subtext in the show boils down to queerbating. This is when the show’s marketing —from trailers to teaser photos— hints that it will feature LGBTQ+ relationships that will never materialize when the show is released. Many fans pointed to the streaming platform hosting a Wednesday party featuring queer performers and drag queens to attract LGBTQ+ audiences to watch the show, in which none of the main characters are officially confirmed as queer.

NME praised Wednesday in a four-star review as a “rare spin—off success story” that is “creepy, weird, mysterious and creepy-and an absolute treat.”