Wednesday: Catherine Zeta-Jones To Be Morticia in a Netflix Series

Wednesday: Earlier this week, Netflix announced that Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams in the series Tim Burton develops for streaming focused on Wandinha Addams (or Wednesday Addams, in the original).

In this way, the actress joins Luis Guzmán, recently confirmed in the cast as Gomez Addams, and Jenna Ortega, who will play the main character. The production is scheduled to initially have eight episodes, showing Wandinha’s development at the infamous Nevermore Academy.

There, according to the official description released so far, the character will develop all his supernatural abilities, while still trying to deal with a series of crimes that happened in the region where the institution is located. Added to all these issues, everyday problems for your age group will also be seen during the 1st season.

Wednesday: Learn more about the Netflix series about Wandinha Addams

The announcement of the interpreter of Morticia was being highly anticipated by fans of The Addams Family. Even, according to rumors, Christina Ricci, who played Wandinha in the 1990s movies, was being tipped by Netflix to be in her new production as the matriarch of the Addams.

The character in question was originally played, in the 1960s series, by Carolyn Jones. However, viewers remember most of Anjelica Huston’s version of the 1991 film, as well as its later sequels. Daryl Hannah and Charlize Theron also had the opportunity to play Morticia in other versions of the franchise.

With the arrival of Catherine Zeta-Jones, apparently, the main core of the series is formed. It remains to be seen which will be the journey companions Wandinha will have throughout the production.

Mostly known for her iconic roles in Chicago (2002) and The Mask of Zorro (1998), Zeta-Jones’ most recent credits include appearances on series such as Queen America, Feud: Bette and Joan, and Prodigal Son as the doctor Vivian Capshaw.

So stay tuned for more news from Wednesday, a series developed by Tim Burton directly for Netflix!