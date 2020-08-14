WeChat poll of the Chinese that scares Apple!

Last week, a big ban hit the technology agenda. The tensions experienced by the American Government with China continue to leave great marks on the technological side. Chinese users got the right to speak after the decree that was described as a WeChat ban, which allowed the application to be removed from the iOS platform.

Chinese side to ban WeChat

WeChat, one of the most used applications in the world, is used by very few people in our country, but it has a great meaning for China. According to a poll of 1.2 million people in China, 95 percent of voters will prefer other devices instead of using a non-WeChat iPhone.

After its decision covering the iOS platform, analysts argued that the decline in the Chinese market would cause great damage to the company.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that if the WeChat ban is not taken back, sales of Apple products will fall between 25 percent and 30 percent. Kuo believes the ban will only be valid within the United States. If it turns out as he thinks it might not be that bad, we’ll probably only see a 5 percent drop.

For the WeChat ban, users are worried not only for iOS, but also for Android. The public, who establish almost all of their communication over WeChat, can be shaken for the second time if Android is banned. While the situation is still recoverable on Android, it does not seem easy to install an application on iOS that is not available in the App Store.

A total of 210 million devices have been sold since Apple began selling iPhones in China in 2009. Whether this large customer base will be lost or not will be determined in the coming days.



