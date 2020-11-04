Webcam heralds for Nikon cameras! Here are the details

It was announced that the webcam feature for Nikon camera owners. With the system being developed, it will be possible to use cameras as webcams on computers. Previously, different brands brought webcam features for their models.

It is stated that the cameras can be used on Windows and Mac devices with the developed software. The name of the developed software was announced as “The Webcam Utility Software”. Thus, it will be possible to easily use DSLR and mirrorless camera camera models on computers.

Webcam software for Nikon camera models

Nikon, one of the important brands in DSLR and mirrorless camera models, has taken a step that users will enjoy. During the epidemic period, people’s need for cameras increased due to online lectures and meetings. The company developed the application to meet this need by camera models. The application is currently shared with users in beta version.

Nikon camera webcam software, which is available to users for free, supports designated models. Supported models include Z 7II, Z 7, Z 6II, Z6, Z5, Z50, D6, D5, D850, D810, D780, D750, D500, D7500, D7200, D5600, D5500, D5300, and D3500. It was stated that models that will meet with users in the future will also be supported by the software in question.

You can click here to use the software on your Windows 10 computer and here to use it on your macOS computer.



