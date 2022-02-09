Web3 Company Receives 200 Million Dollars Investment!

With blockchain technology, technology companies are also undergoing a major transformation. While Facebook is renewing itself with a focus on the metaverse, the number of companies focusing on Web3 is also increasing. Today, Web3 development platform Alchemy announced that it has raised $200 million led by Lightspeed and Silver Lake.

Alchemy Receives $200 Million Investment

Thinking that the promise of blockchain will only come true if the developers have the tools they need, Alchemy focuses on its work in this area. In 2017, Alchemy was born in a small penthouse in San Francisco with this goal in mind. The main goal of the company is to provide blockchain developers with the infrastructure and tools they need.

Working with thousands of developers and teams who are building the future of Web3, Alchemy has contributed large and small to hundreds of projects such as OpenSea, Dapper Labs, 0x, Royal, Axie Infinity and more.

The company included the following sentences in its investment announcement;

“After all, our mission remains exactly the same as when we started: to make blockchain development accessible to every developer. Why do we care so much? Because we’ve always been developers ourselves. We know exactly what it’s like to try to build something from scratch. It’s exciting, challenging and ambitious. It’s a tremendous initiative and we want to help once we’ve been there.”

Web3 Education Platform

When the company announced its Series C investment round 3 months ago, it said that the money will go back to the community. Alchemy will take three important steps in this direction.

Web3 University will be a free educational resource for developers entering the field.

Alchemy Ventures will be used to provide financing and resources for the next generation of companies.

A massively expanded free blockchain tier will be created for startup developers.

Alchemy wants to rapidly channel incoming funding to support Web3 developers and expand the ecosystem. In the next investment round, it expects to receive an investment of 400,000 million dollars.