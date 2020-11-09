Web application about what to do in Andalusia

According to some experts, in Spain we have just passed the peak of this second wave of Coronavirus rallies, but others do not see it that way. Be that as it may, the situation has gone haywire and radical measures must be taken as there is no vaccine yet. In Andalusia they have already done so, and although there is no confinement as severe as that experienced last March, new and strict measures have been adopted for the next 2 weeks.

Closing by phases and municipalities

Andalusia will decree from 00.00 hours on Tuesday, November 10 and until the 23rd of the same month, the closure of all non-essential activities from 18 hours, will extend the curfew from 22.00 to 07.00 hours and will confine all municipalities of the community, from which it is only possible to enter and leave in a justified manner. Yesterday, the president of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, announced and detailed the essential activities that will continue to be allowed:

– Retail commercial establishments of food, beverages and basic necessities and products

– Health centers

– Social and socio-sanitary services

– Veterinary centers or clinics

– Optics and orthopedic and hygienic products

– Bookstores and stationeries

– Fuel sales

– The Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV

– Home delivery services

– Wakes

– Driving schools

– Hairdressers

– Sports centers for outdoor physical activity

– Soup kitchens and other establishments for distribution and delivery of food.

And it is that all Andalusia is at the maximum level of alert due to the incidence of the pandemic except 109 municipalities of the northern Córdoba health districts; Poniente, Levante and Alto Almanzora in Almería; Campo de Gibraltar; and Guadalhorce and Málaga, which continue at level 3 with preventive measures and different capacity levels from the rest of the community.



