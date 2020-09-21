Wearing black leggings, Vanessa Claudio

After the departure of Carolina Sandoval from the program “Suelta la sopa” two months ago, Vanessa Claudio has gained more attention in the group of drivers of the show, and all this has been reflected in the fact that her number of followers on social networks rises .

Now, the sensual Puerto Rican was seen in a video that shows her working out in the gym, wearing tight black leggings and doing sit-ups on the floor.

In addition to hosting that program, Vanessa does not forget her role as a model, and for this reason, from time to time she publishes sexy photos in her Instagram account in which she wears bathing suits, as she did recently on the occasion of her birthday celebration. .



