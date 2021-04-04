“Wear-out” permission for employees from LinkedIn

By enabling us to manage our professional identity and connect with other professional networks, LinkedIn is allowing almost all of its 15,900 full-time employees next week to avoid burnout and discharge.

LinkedIn stated that a team of core employees will continue to work throughout the week, but they can schedule leave later. The company owned by Microsoft, the employees “RestUp!” If they feel lonely during the day, the volunteer will offer the option to participate in daily activities.

LinkedIn employees will take one week of paid leave starting April 5

LinkedIn Managing Director Teuila Hanson jokingly approached the allowance of all employees, “There’s something magical about the whole company taking a break at the same time,” he told AFP news agency on Friday. The best part is that when you return from leave, there won’t be a pile of unanswered internal emails! ” she said.

Large tech companies adopted working from home last year to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. LinkedIn was among the first companies to switch to remote work in the USA. Employees are not expected to return to the office until next September. It also plans to standardize the part-time home working model.

LinkedIn has been conducting regular surveys with employees who have been working remotely for some time. Last summer surveys revealed a change in employee sentiment.

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $ 26.2 billion in mid-2016. The company has stepped into the world of social networking and added a new tool to its efforts to increase services for business.