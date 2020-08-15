Wear OS smartwatches will be more performance!

Wear OS, the operating system that Google has not given up for years, is a good operating system for smart watches. From time to time, news came that a major update is on its way about the operating system, from which we received some update news. Allegedly, Google will improve the performance of watches with the new update.

Wear OS smartwatches will be faster with the new update

With the software update planned to be released in the last quarter of this year, our clocks will run 20 percent faster. However, some convenience will be provided to access the options on the home screen. Going to be better against other operating systems designed for smartwatches, Google will bring big changes this fall.

According to the details provided by the analysts, these innovations will support Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ processors.

Apart from performance improvements, it is said that there will be changes in the interfaces of the watches. One of the most criticized aspects of Wear OS is that its interface is complex. We hope this problem will be avoided.

The Wear OS operating system had not received the Android 10 update. The system remaining in the Pie version will have more features with Android 11.

There’s no clue on which devices this update will come on first, but it’s reassuring to know that Google hasn’t forgotten about Wear OS. While the focus is on the Fitbit operating system, support for older smart watches will not cease.



