Wear OS Smartwatch Will Fly With 5nm Processor

Wear OS smartwatch will fly with 5nm processor. Google announced during the week that it is partnering with Samsung to create a unified Wear OS-Tizen platform, and new watches are on their way to showcase the updated experience. Later emerging evidence suggests that Samsung’s next smartwatch could be one of them, and even one of the more powerful Wear OS watches in the current situation thanks to the upgraded processor running inside.

There have been several leaks about the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4, which are expected to be released soon. Most of the rumors were uncertain whether Samsung was planning to release the Tizen OS for Wear OS. However, it seems clear that they will now be working on a new unified platform. Ice Universe, one of Twitter’s renowned technology leaks, said that one of the watches, the Galaxy Active 4, will not only run on the new Wear operating system, but will also have a 2D display glass, a narrower screen bezel, and a 5-nanometer processor.

Galaxy Active 4：

1. TizenWear OS

2. New 5nm processor

3. 2D glass (not 2.5D)

4. Bezel narrowed

5. Excellent frame texture, suspected to be titanium alloy — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2021

This latest information is perhaps even more interesting than smartwatches working with Wear OS. Note that most Wear OS watches have outdated processors. The first wave of watches came with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, which was outdated when it was released in 2016. Many others went with 3100 chips when it was released with a co-processor in 2018, but still uses the 28nm process technology that debuted in 2011. Almost all Wear OS watches today offer 28nm based Wear 3100.

Qualcomm completed the Snapdragon Wear 4100/4100 + platform last year with 12nm process technology. However, currently only Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 uses this processor. This brings us to the latest claim made by the Ice Universe that Samsung’s next clock will offer a 5nm processor. This processor will use more transistors than Samsung’s current clocks using 10nm Exynos chips. Therefore, it should be much stronger and more efficient.

A Galaxy Watch with a 5nm processor could help Google and Samsung’s new Wear OS operating system to really impress when it launches later this year.