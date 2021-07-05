Wear OS 3.0: Screenshots Show New Google Play Store Design

Wear OS 3.0: Google announced Wear OS 3.0, the new operating system for wearable devices, in I/O 2021, and one user has already noticed some changes to his device. On Sunday (4), the “Alehel” profile posted photos on Reddit “WearOS” showing changes to the Google Play Store interface on their Suunto 7 smartwatch.

See screenshots from the new Google Play Store below. It is noteworthy that Google has not yet confirmed the release of the update.

The photos reveal a more rounded design, with buttons that look like pills. The interface is also compact and offers more information on small screens. The aesthetic follows the “Material You” design philosophy, which is also used on Android 12.

Technology portal 9to5Google has put together a “before and after” using Alehel’s publication.

Wear OS 3.0

During the Google I/O 2021 virtual conference, which took place in May, the brand announced its plans for the new wearable operating system, which will be based on Android 12.

Working in partnership with Samsung, the company aims to improve the performance and battery consumption of accessories. Additionally, Google Maps and the OS Personal Assistant will be revamped, and YouTube Music will be made available for download.

The new operating system will also offer the installation of applications on the wearable via mobile. The user will be able to choose whether the app will be on the smartwatch, the smartphone or both; Alehel did not report this change.

The Wear 3.0 preview is available in an emulator in Android Studio Beta. It’s only possible to test on the computer, but it’s enough to kill curiosity.