We Will Meet the Aliens in a Few Years

The famous scientist named Garik Israelian made some exciting statements about aliens. Israelian claimed we would meet smart aliens in a few decades. According to Israelian, new discoveries about aliens will be effective enough to shake humanity.

Aliens, one of the most popular topics of discussion in the world, often appear as phenomena that some believe in and others do not. Some scientists have different views on this issue. Making some new statements about extraterrestrial life, Dr. Garik Israelian made a remarkable debut by saying that we will see aliens before they die.

According to Israelian, a famous scientist, important discoveries about aliens will be made in the next few decades. The scientist, who said that the discoveries to be made will shake humanity deeply, explained that with this discovery, we can meet “intelligent” aliens. According to Israelian, even if we can’t meet the aliens, at least their presence will now be clearly exposed.

Dr. Garik Israelian’s statements about space were not just about aliens. The famous scientist also made statements about the spacecraft named “Perseverance”, which NASA recently sent to the Red Planet Mars. Stating that the probability of finding what this tool is looking for is 10 percent, Israelian says that this is a speculative but good rate.

By the way, NASA’s new Mars mission does not just involve searching for microbes on this planet. The vehicle will also collect some samples by examining the climate and geological structure of Mars. Perseverance, who will bring these collected samples to Earth, will thus pave the way for more exploration of the Red Planet. Perseverance will reach the surface of Mars on February 18, 2021.



