Undoubtedly, Henry Cavill as Superman is one of the most popular superheroes at the expanded University of the District of Columbia. Since “Man of Steel” first appeared on our screens in 2013, the actor’s name has become synonymous with the Superman character. Over the years, the British actor has starred in many iconic characters, such as Geralt of Rivia and Sherlock Holmes. However, the list of his iconic roles is not complete without “Man of Steel”. Despite the fact that Cavill returned to the DC Extended Universe after 5 years, did you know that the studio did not want him back?

Dwayne Johnson made his superhero debut in the latest DC movie, Black Adam. While Johnson’s DC debut was exciting, fans were more eager to see Cavill in his Kryptonian costume again. As everyone knows, the Rock was instrumental in Cavill’s return to the franchise. However, the “Hobbs and Shaw” actor recently made some shocking revelations about his discussions with Warner Bros.

Have Warner Bros. decided to move forward with the DCEU without Henry Cavill as Superman?

October 20th was one of the most important days for DC fandom. “Man of Steel” returned to the DC Extended universe after almost five years with an episodic scene in Dwayne Johnson’s film “Black Adam”. Recently, People’s champion Dwayne Johnson announced that the studio does not want to return Cavill. However, the star of “Jumanji” said that she was not going to accept the answer “no”.

Johnson said: “It’s been years of preparation for the return of Henry Cavill and years of strategic negotiations. We weren’t going to take no for an answer.” Johnson also added that, in his opinion, there is no viable logical way to build a DC universe without Cavill.

Recently, Cavill’s future in Washington remains uncertain. There are rumors that the studio is eyeing various directors for the production of “Man of Steel 2”. However, there is no confirmation. Reports have recently surfaced that the District of Columbia has already prepared a backup plan in case Cavill is unable to assume the mantle of Superman.

What do you think the future holds for Superman? Will any other actor be able to take Cavill’s place? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.