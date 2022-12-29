Recently, fans saw Julia Roberts and George Clooney in the image of a divorced couple in the movie “Ticket to Paradise”. However, this on-screen chemistry dates back to when they first worked together in 2000. This special bond began as a professional relationship that has grown into a friendship for over two decades.

The duo not only starred in several films together, but also played important roles in each other’s lives. From making fun of each other to caring in difficult times — that’s what made their friendship strong. Remember how Roberts thanked the 61-year-old star and his family for saving him during the pandemic?

Julia Roberts quarantined with George Clooney and his family

In September 2022, Julia Roberts and George Clooney met with the New York Times to talk about their reunited movie “Ticket to Heaven.” During the conversation, the 55-year-old actress told how she got stuck in Australia during the pandemic. The couple was filming this romantic drama when the epidemic broke out and they found themselves quarantined next to each other.

The star of “Beauty” said that the Clooneys were the reason that at that time she never felt lonely and desperate.

“We were in a bubble, and this is the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time alone since I turned 25,” Roberts explained.

The American actor and his family were quarantined near the place where the “Miracle” star stayed. So they are all spending this pandemic bubble together, which has turned this friendly duo into a family.

They all drank coffee together, and soon Roberts became “Aunt Juju” for her children, the “Three Kings” star said. Moreover, the Emmy-nominated star told how the first days of quarantine made them “go a little crazy.”

The actress also recalled that she went crazy only after 11 days of closure, and isolation began to creep into her consciousness. Meanwhile, they have completed the filming of the movie “Ticket to Paradise”, which premiered on October 21 in the United States. The film tells about the life of a separated couple who go to Bali together to prevent their daughter’s wedding. Because they don’t want her to make the same mistake that she once made many years ago.

What do you think about this wonderful friendship between Roberts and Clooney?