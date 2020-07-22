We shared 10 tech news with you to get started (22/7)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to start the day with everything that happened last Tuesday (21). To check each news item in full, just follow the links.

1. Anonymous alerts users: ‘Delete TikTok now!’. Based on the analysis of the application code, the group states that various personal information can be collected, feeding a massive Chinese espionage scheme.

2. Windows 10: Start menu can change again and become more rounded. Alteration is simple and almost imperceptible to some, but it may arrive soon in the operating system.

3. Emergency Aid: thousands of accounts are blocked by fraud. Affected by the blockade, they will have to go to Caixa agencies and prove their identity.

4. Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be delayed. There is the possibility of an event along the lines of Black Friday.

5. Justice League: what we know about Zack Snyder’s version. Production is expected to arrive in early 2021 and may win the miniseries format.

6. OnePlus Nord is launched for 399 euros. Brand new cell phone bet on cost-benefit and has 5G.

7. Brisanet promises to take 5G to the interior of the Northeast. According to the operator’s CEO, José Roberto Nogueira, the company will ‘raise 5G’ in the region through the franchise model.

8. PS5 may arrive in November and Sony is already preparing pre-orders. Codes found on the company’s website revealed details about the console.

9. Microsoft says Apple’s App Store is anti-competitive. President and head of law, Brad Smith commented on the lawsuit faced by the brand in the 1990s and called for attention from Apple.

10. Black hole inside the ‘Phantom of Mirach’ intrigues astronomers. Supermassive, its size contradicts the existing theories for its formation.



