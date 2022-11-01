“We really need to use logic” — a Return to When Millie Bobby Brown Voiced Her Passion For “ending violence”

Despite an impressive portfolio of works, Millie Bobby Brown is best known as the teen telekinetic Eleven of “Stranger Things.” Whether it’s bullies or various monsters in the series, her character doesn’t shy away from destroying them. However, the British actress is completely opposite to her screen image, and not because of the lack of superpowers.

Back in 2019, star Enola Holmes promoted her film “Godzilla: King of Monsters” together with rapper and actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. She told how she hopes one day to live in a world free from violence.

Millie Bobby Brown explained her nonviolent stance

In an interview with NME in 2019, Millie Bobby Brown and O’Shea Jackson Jr. discussed their diametrically opposed characters from Godzilla: King of Monsters. While Jackson played a member of the G-Team whose job was to shoot and destroy monsters, Brown’s character empathized with the creatures and tried to understand them. Putting forward this point of view, the host asked Brown if “words were stronger than bullets.”

The star of “Stranger Things” fully agreed and even talked about her own belief system. She also stressed her passion for “ending violence.”

“Change is much more important than violence,” the young actress said. Explaining her point of view further, she said: “In this world, we need to reason. We need to really use logic in our decisions that the world is making right now.”

It was commendable of her to state her noble ideas so clearly. Many films and TV shows often explore the themes of monsters as misunderstood entities. It often turns out that they weren’t evil at all. The wise Phil Dunphy of Modern Family once said, “What are monsters but pure, beautiful creatures on which we project our fears.”

It seems that Brown took a page straight from Dunphy’s book “Fils-osophia”. One can’t help but wonder how Vecna would react if Eleven took this approach instead of sending 001 inside out.

Do you agree with Millie Bobby Brown? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, you can review the broadcast of the series “Very strange Things” on Netflix.