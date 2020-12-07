We present the possible poster of the movie Rick Grimes

The authoritarian arm of the Civic Republic carried Rick away from The Walking Dead aboard one of their many helicopters, which have since appeared in the spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, taking him to a corner. different from the zombie apocalypse.

In turn, Rick returns in The Walking Dead movie trilogy still planned for theaters, where the TWD Universe tells an epic tale, all connected by the CRM.

In Twitter user @JackDixon_Caryl’s fan-made creation, a riff from The Walking Dead season 5 poster, Rick is the centerpiece of a three-show crossover with CRM spy Huck (Annet Mahendru) and officer Nebraska Campus Security Colony Felix (Nico Tortorella) of World Beyond, CRM Private Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) of Fear and CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) of World Beyond.

Joining them is Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), aligned with CRM, formerly Jadis of the Scavengers, who disappeared aboard the same helicopter flight that took Rick away from The Walking Dead.

It was in the mothership series that viewers learned that Jadis was kidnapping and trading people to the CRM in exchange for supplies, including the still-missing Heath (Corey Hawkins).

The two-season limited event series World Beyond, which returns with its second and final season in 2021, took viewers to the hidden city that is the mysteriously located Civic Republic and explained why Rick has not returned home for about seven years. after his disappearance.

But Rick’s return will be on the big screen, not the small screen, according to World Beyond co-creator and The Walking Dead movie screenwriter Scott Gimple. On the other hand, when Gimple was asked if the final destination of World Beyond is Rick Grimes, Gimple replied that it was not.

“I feel like it’s important not to be cautious, I think people could watch this show and learn a lot about the mythology Rick Grimes is trapped in and they might even see places where Rick Grimes has been. But yeah, he’s not going to turn around. to the corner “.

“And I don’t even know if I’m annoying people by saying that, but I don’t like people seeing him waiting for Rick.”

All three The Walking Dead Universe shows return with new episodes in 2021 on AMC.




