We present the explanation of the end of the first season.

The first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond ended in a very different place than where it began, and no, we don’t just mean geographically, although it’s true that “The Endlings” traveled a lot throughout those first ten episodes.

The community they left behind has been burned down, and the same can be said for the connections they have made since. Much of that is due to Huck, who we recently discovered was secretly working for CRM, and none other than his mother.

So, in the middle of all the drama, we also find out that Hope is “the asset,” which basically means that the Civil Republic Military (CRM) wants to use his intelligence to help save the future. To protect the others, Hope accepts Huck’s demands and decides to go with her, leaving the rest of the group behind. However, unbeknownst to the CRM, Hope’s intelligence isn’t particularly effective without Iris by her side, and the sisters know it.

Also, in the final moments of the finale, Iris tells Felix that she and Hope have come up with a plan to bring down the CRM, attacking the organization from both outside and inside. Soon after, Felix receives more good news when her long-lost boyfriend suddenly shows up along with more survivors who escaped the CRM attack in episode one.

Meanwhile, Silas also heads to the facility, but not under the same kind of supervision as Hope. While traveling by helicopter with Elizabeth, Huck’s mother, Silas has been captured by the CRM after he turned himself in to save Elton and Percy, who are now separated from the main group as well.

Hope’s father, Leo, may seem to be doing better than the others, living in relative safety, but his suspicions about the true intentions of the MRC do not sit well with his colleague and supposed friend, Dr. Lyla Bellshaw. So yeah, everyone is kind of out of the blue.

All of this will naturally influence the CRM. Now that Elizabeth and her organization have finally caught up with (most of) The Endlings, all the vague hints and taunts about their true intentions will come to the fore.

And speaking of Elizabeth, it’s safe to say that Julia Ormond has been painfully underutilized thus far. Like all the best villains, Huck’s mother works in shades of gray, and it will be intriguing to see how her increased involvement could enhance the show as a whole. The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs weekly every Sunday on AMC in the US.



