We play the greatest tribute to the JRPG of the 90s

We tested the new Alpha Demo of the Sabotage Studios title, which promises to be a love letter to 16 Bit JRPGs with inspirations from Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG.

Sea of ​​Stars is one of those games that attracts attention from the outset. It appeared as a successful Kickstarter by the hand of Sabotage Studio, the creators of The Messenger, and is scheduled for 2022. There is therefore a world for it to go on sale, but this summer the backers have been able to access the alpha demo for show what they have at hand with a title that is a pure homage to 16-bit JRPGs. With a radical change of proposal (The Messenger is an action game in 2D), and sharing the universe, what we have seen of Sea of ​​Stars after being able to play it leaves no doubt: we are facing a love letter to the 90s.

In an interview with Boulanger, the head of the company, he explained to us that the two great inspirations for the game were Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG. And in the gameplay video that we bring you today from our YouTube channel, both aspects are clear. On the one hand, the visual style and the soundtrack have a certain aroma of the adventure of Crono, Luca, Marle and company. No doubts. But on the other hand, we also have legacies of the Mario RPG system that made a turn-based RPG tremendously dynamic. The same thing happens here: the proactivity of the player is asked almost constantly, when pressing a button to do more damage, to have the perfect timing to extend and enhance special attacks and much more. The game invites you not to be a passive user who navigates between menus. And it is appreciated.



