We Own This City Takes Us On A True Story Of Police Corruption In Its New Trailer

We Own This City: The executive producers of The Wire have released the first trailer for We Own This City, HBO Max’s new crime series set to premiere on April 25. We Own This City is the new HBO production that will premiere on April 25. This six-episode series is based on Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption. The fight between the police and the street gangs push the characters to the limit. You can be his first trailer in the header of this news.

We Own This City, all we know

The series takes place in Baltimore during the year 2015, as we can read in its official description. Riots erupt across the city as citizens call for justice for Freddie Grady, a 25-year-old black man who dies under suspicious circumstances while in police custody. “Drugs and violence increase, and the city reaches its highest number of murders in more than two decades: 342 homicides in a single year within a population of only 600,000 people.”

The series has been created by George Pelecanos and David Simon, who worked as executive producers on The Wire. They are joined by Nina K. Noble, Ed Burns and Kary Antholis; the script, on the other hand, is the work of D. Watkins, Bill Zorzi, Pelecanos, Simon and Burns.

John Bernthal leads the cast as Sergeant Wayne Kenkins, the executive force leader who is cast in doubt. The renowned actor will be joined by performers Rob Brown, Lucas Van Engen, Chris Clanton, Gabrielle Carteris, Anita Moore, Thaddeus Street, Ian Duff, Nathan Corbett, Dagmara Domiczyk, Treat Williams, Domenick Lombardozzi, Don Harvey, David Corenswet and Delaney Williams. , among others.

The series will premiere the same month as Tokyo Vice, Michael Mann’s new series for HBO Max. In this case, it will be released in the subscription on April 7. In this link you will find the trailer.