We meet Cheetah in the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984

The new trailer, following the question of Wonder Woman’s 1984 movie bypassing the movie theaters and making its premiere directly on digital platforms, confirmed that the movie will come to theaters.

The film’s director Patty Jenkins and its actors Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal attended a Q&A event at DC Comics’ event called FanDome. In addition, the new trailer was shown. The new trailer tells of Wonder Woman’s confrontation with Cheetah. This villain is played by Kristen Wiig. There are also some new scenes that bring Diana Prince together with Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 was normally expected to be released in movie theaters on June 5th. However, Warner Bros’ release was postponed to August 14, as the movie theaters were closed due to a new calendar for the movies it was waiting for. Later, the film studio Wonder Woman once again postponed 1984. Currently the film’s official release date appears to be October 2.

“I think the movie is really great on the big screen,” Jenkins said during the event. said. “We’re going to highlight this and we believe we should be releasing it in the cinema.”

Earlier this year, AT&T CEO John Stankey told Warner Bros. He talked about whether certain titles under the label (WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T) would go directly to digital content publishers. Warner Bros., Universal and Disney dropped some of their films from cinemas to make their digital debut in the midst of the pandemic. As for some of Warner Bros.’s larger movies, Stankey refused to have the first digital release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Wonder Woman was “improbable” to go this route in 1984, although such a possibility was not unlikely.

“Do I think there might be some things we have created for the vision broadcast that has moved into a flow structure? Sure, ”Stankey said. “Will this be in a movie like Tenet or Wonder Woman 1984? I was very surprised… In fact, I can assure you at Tenet that this will not be the case. ”

Now we see that for Wonder Woman 1984, it was decided to abandon the digital-first logic and to release the film in movie theaters.



