“We Love Games”: Valentine’s sales on GOG

The promotion includes more than 2500 games. We review some outstanding offers and suggest possible additions for your PC collection.

Because there is nothing more romantic than saving a good pinch on video games, the GOG digital store celebrates Valentine’s Day with a big sale. The selection includes more than 2,500 titles – or so they say, we are not going to count them one by one either – among which are games from CD Projekt itself (owner of the service) such as the GOTY version of The Witcher 3 (at 10 euros, historical minimum) or the recent Cyberpunk 2077 (at 53.99 euros).

Some recommendations

Below you have a link to browse, since some games have been lowered up to 92% and it can be an ideal occasion to settle outstanding accounts. But, to warm up, or so that you are not intimidated by such a mass of sales, we also leave you a few options – modern and classic – handpicked.

The Outer Worlds for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

No Man’s Sky for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Control: Ultimate Edition for 23.99 euros (40% discount)

Disco Elysium for 21.99 euros (45% discount)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for 17.99 euros (60% discount)

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition for 15.00 euros (70% discount)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines for 13.19 euros (20% discount)

Prey for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Helblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Dishonored – Definitive Edition for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition for 5.00 euros (75% discount)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R .: Shadow of Chernobyl for 4.99 euros (70% discount)

XCOM 2 for 3.99 euros (92% discount)

Life is Strange: Complete Season for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for 2.89 euros (65% discount)

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition for 2.80 euros (65% discount)

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition for 2.49 euros (85% discount)

Thief Gold for 0.99 euros (86% discount)