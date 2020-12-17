We leave a digital trail every two kilometers

We are followed step by step with smart phones, base stations and MOBESE cameras that follow us step by step in big cities, which have become indispensable communication tools of our lives. If you use social media, this follow takes on another dimension. With artificial intelligence technologies that have come into play in recent years, this situation is making this situation even more “unknown”. With the intensive use of technology, personal data security and privacy problems come with it. Every trace we leave turns into “data” for companies and governments.

We are under digital siege

Zafer Acar, a researcher at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN) and also lectures on artificial intelligence at California and Brandman universities, stated that the use of smartphones, computers and internet has reached high levels worldwide and that people leave a digital trace every 2 kilometers.

Acar, who participated in an online interview at an event, gave information on “big data” and “artificial intelligence” and stated that millions of dollars worth of shopping is made by sharing millions of photos, videos and articles on the internet every second.

Explaining that artificial intelligence applications have become widespread and their usage areas are increasing, Acar said:

“With the widespread use of smart phones, a high level of data sharing has begun. As such, very high data emerges. A computer is not enough to analyze these data in a timely manner and reach a conclusion. As such, normal programming languages ​​crash. Computer programming used to be very common. The data remained in the database and the program was written, and then a result came out. ”

“But when we switch to artificial intelligence, there is data, we give a few results and artificial intelligence prepares the program. As such, projects that will take months to years with a computer program can be completed in a few milliseconds. We are talking about a huge change and development here. A revolutionary development that can change the life of humanity. As such, our business speeds up, costs and waste of companies decrease. ”

We always leave a mark

Drawing attention to the fact that people are constantly leaving digital traces using artificial intelligence applications and technological devices, Acar continued as follows:

“We now leave a digital trail every 2 kilometers. Either our mobile phones leave traces, we either get stuck on the cameras of petrol stations, we hang out on MOBESE cameras, or we deliberately and willingly post on social media. Our location information and where we are are written and recorded there.

Besides, everything in the background of our photographs is recognized and all objects are recorded in databases. So we are constantly leaving a digital imprint. “



