We interview Bruno Motta, Xbox senior manager in Brazil!

Xbox: The 2021 E3 had several interesting news throughout the week, but one of the conferences that most caught the public’s attention was Microsoft. The event showed non-stop game trailers, either with titles that we already knew were in development or with totally new games that were announced at this company showcase.

We took advantage of this very positive moment for Microsoft to make an interview with Bruno Motta, who is the senior manager of Xbox in Brazil. If you’re curious, you can check out our full conversation below!

We know that Microsoft has manufactured its consoles here before, but today the Xbox Series X and S are imported products. Is the company still considering changing this business plan and returning to produce its consoles here when something more viable?

Confirming, today our consoles are imported. A lot of my work here at Microsoft is really about making this business model decision, but what I can tell you is that we always assess the best business model so we can have the best possible price for our consumer Final. So, for now, we are working on the imported model and we are still evaluating whether it would make sense to start producing in Brazil again.

Since the new generation consoles were released last year, we’ve seen a lot of news about how difficult it is for manufacturers to keep an inventory that meets demand in various regions. Microsoft even went so far as to comment that it expected the situation to continue that way until at least June. Did you notice the effects of this shortage in Brazil too?

I can tell you that it is a global shortage and that it has been affecting several sectors. Unfortunately it’s not just in our industry, but we’ve been working with our partners both in manufacturing and industry and with retailers to streamline production and transportation to make our products reach consumers as quickly as possible.