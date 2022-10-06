We have placed world-famous buildings, such as the Eiffel Tower and Pisa, in the cities of our country: here are some interesting landscapes turned out…

Have you ever wondered what would happen if world-famous buildings were located in Turkey? Today we will try to find the answer to this question with the help of the images that we have prepared for you.

Our country is a very special place, both with its geographical structure and with artifacts on it. There are many impressive historical artifacts from the ruins of Ephesus to the statues of Mount Nemrut. This story, which has been forming since the first days of civilization, naturally attracts the attention of the whole world. Our country is very successful in this regard, but if we look at the world, we will see very impressive structures.

Today we will bring to our country some of the most famous buildings in the world, which flood the countries with tourists. At the same time, we will use the areas of some structures that are representative offices of our country. We have moved many buildings from the Eiffel Tower to the Burj Khalifa in our country with the visual works we have done for you. Then come on, “what would these structures look like if we had them?” Let’s take a look at our content that can answer the question.

Leaning Tower of Pisa on Taksim Square. Do you think it will be flooded with tourists, like in Italy?

We put Big Ben, the symbol of London, instead of the Clock Tower in Izmir. Which would you prefer?

We delivered the statue of Christ the Redeemer, which is flooded by countless tourists every year, to the sky of Antalya in Rio, Brazil.

We replaced the legendary SanFranciscoGoldenGate Bridge with the Martyrs’ Bridge on July 15.

When we replace the Kamlidja Tower in Istanbul with the Eiffel Tower, one of the most famous buildings in the world, such a view arises.

“What would the tallest building in the world look like against the background of Bursa?” our answer to the question. In this image you can see the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab buildings in Bursa.

If the pyramids, the immortal creation of Ancient Egypt, were located at the foot of Mount Ararat, we would probably look at such a view.

We have placed the famous Moai statues from Easter Island on Mount Nemrut. You can very well see the difference in art in two different parts of the world.